Wedding day sharing could win return visit

Macdonald Linden Hall Golf and Country Club has launched a search for couples who celebrated their wedding at the venue over the decades.

The luxury four-star hotel, located near Longhorsley, is inviting its brides and grooms over the decades to take a trip down memory lane.

And by sharing their Macdonald Memories, they will be in with the chance of returning to the country house wedding destination for a weekend.

Macdonald Linden Hall Golf and Country Club is a 450-acre private estate set in idyllic countryside with an 18-hole golf course. It is home to 50 bedrooms and Northumberland’s largest hotel wedding suite, with exclusive banqueting facilities.

It also includes spa facilities, a fitness centre, a cocktail bar, Dobson’s AA Rosette-award winning restaurant and a gastro pub.

General manager Daniel Courtney said: “Millions of memories have been made at Macdonald Linden Hall Golf and Country Club over the years.

“Whether it was a regal affair for a large number of guests or an intimate gathering for close family and friends, we are looking to hear from our brides and grooms with photographs of their magical day.”

To take part, couples should send photographs of their wedding and the year in which they wed to macdonald@bigpartnership.co.uk or post on www.facebook.com/MacdonaldHotels by June 30.

One picture will be selected at random and the winning couple will get a luxurious dinner, bed and breakfast stay in the wedding suite at the hotel.