Wedding fair to help couples plan the big day

Happy couples planning their big day are being invited to a wedding fair in Morpeth.

More than 25 North East wedding specialists have signed up to attend the fair, including wedding outfitters, florists, car hire specialists, photographers, music and entertainment companies, and catering and cake makers.

The free to enter event, organised by Northumberland County Council’s Registration Service, will take place in Morpeth Town Hall on Sunday, March 18, between 11am and 3pm.

Throughout the day, the Northumberland registrars will be available to offer couples advice and guidance on booking their registrars and planning and personalising their ceremony.

Coun Nick Oliver, cabinet member for corporate services, said: “Planning a wedding or civil ceremony can be a bit daunting.

“The Morpeth fair aims to ease the process by providing the opportunity for couples to come along to meet local businesses involved in the wedding industry in one venue, while also having the opportunity to have a look around the town hall.”

For further information call 01665 602870 or email Alnwickreg@northumberland.gov.uk

Morpeth Town Hall caters to a range of needs, and offers couples the chance to have a small intimate ceremony in the Ante Room, while larger parties can hire the Ballroom, which accommodates up to 80 guests.

The iconic town hall was originally designed in 1714 by Sir John Vanbrugh and underwent a beautiful internal refurbished a few years ago.

The county is currently experiencing a wedding boom, with a record number of couples booking to tie the knot in the county.

Last year the Northumberland registrars officiated at more than 1,750 marriages and so far this year a further 2,020 marriages have been booked.

Coun Oliver added: “The wedding industry is big business, bringing up to £30million into the county each year. It is an industry we want to nurture and develop to help support the many local businesses and jobs that benefit from it.”