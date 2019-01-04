Wheelie good fun in Ponteland

Hundreds enjoyed another successful staging of the Ponteland Wheelbarrow Race.

The main race and ladies’ only contest take place over a mile-long course that starts and ends at The Blackbird Inn.

Action from the 2019 Ponteland Wheelbarrow Race. Picture by Nick Clark.

The annual New Year’s Day event, organised by Ponteland 41 Club and Ponteland Rugby Club, also includes a shorter junior race.

Mark Turnbull and Julian Goodhall, six minutes and 35 seconds, won the open race title. Matthew Crooks and George Hunter, six minutes and 47 seconds, were the runners-up and previous winners James and Richard Leiper, six minutes and 50 seconds, were third.

In the ladies’ race, the top three were Becky Frankel and Kay Myerscough, nine minutes and one second, Abby Dorani and Rosie Carr, nine minutes and 14 seconds, and Polly Reed and Lucy Cardno, nine minutes and 15 seconds.

Drew Slater and Amy Geddes won the junior race. Ethan and Zac Beynon were second, Chris Freer and William Bower finished third.

As in previous years, the participants and many of those who attended put some cash in the collection buckets and funds for good causes such as St Oswald’s Hospice and Tynedale Hospice at Home were also collected through sponsored wheelbarrows.

Some of the people taking part wore eye-catching fancy dress outfits. The Blackbird Inn supplied wheelbarrows and provided refreshments for the participants and spectators.