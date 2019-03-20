When does spring begin and is it more likely to snow at Easter than Christmas? Things you probably didn't know about the new season
Spring has sprung - today marks the first day of spring in 2019. Though for weather experts, we are already almost three weeks in.
Here we look at some myths and facts around spring, a season of crazy weather, mad hares and moveable feasts.
1. Spring starts at different times, depending on how you look at it
The astronomical calendar has the first day of spring as March 20. For meteorologists spring starts on March 1. The phenological method records dates of reoccurring natural phenomena such as flowering plants.