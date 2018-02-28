Which Northumberland schools are closed today

Here is a list of the Northumberland schools which will be closed today (March 1), due to the snow.
Abbeyfields First School
Acomb First School
Amble First School
Amble Links First School
Ashington High School Sports College
Astley Community High School
Barndale House School
Bede Academy School Closed, Primary & Secondary,
Bedlington Station Primary School
Bedlington Stead Lane Primary School
Bedlington West End First School
Bedlington Whitley Memorial C of E First School
Bedlingtonshire High School
Belford First School
Bellingham First School
Bellingham Middle School
Belsay Primary School
Berwick Academy
Berwick Middle School
Blyth Academy
Blyth Horton Grange Primary School
Blyth Malvin's Close Primary Academy
Blyth Morpeth Road Primary Academy
Blyth New Delaval Primary School
Blyth Newsham Primary School
Branton Primary School
Broomhaugh C of E First School
Broomhill First School
Burnside Primary School
Cambo First School
Cambois Primary School
Choppington Primary School
Cleaswell Hill School
Corbridge C of E Vol Aided First School
Corbridge Middle School
Cragside C of E Cont Primary School
Cramlington Eastlea Primary School
Cramlington Hillcrest School
Cramlington Village Primary
Darras Hall Primary School
Dr Thomlinson C of E Middle School
Duchess's Community High School
Ellingham C of E Vol Aided Primary School
Embleton Vincent St Edwards C of E Primary School
Glendale Middle School
Grange View C of E Vol Controlled First School
Greenhaugh First School
Greenhead C of E Primary School
Grove Special School
Guide Post Ringway Primary School
Harbottle C of E Voluntary Aided First School
Heddon on the Wall St Andrew's C of E Primary School
Henshaw C of E Primary School
Hexham First School
Hexham Middle School
Hipsburn Primary School
Holy Trinity C of E First School
Hugh Joicey C of E First School
James Calvert Spence College, Acklington Road
Kielder Community First School
King Edward VI School
Longhorsley St Helen's C of E First School
Longhoughton C of E Primary School
Lowick C of E Vol Controlled First School
Meadowdale Academy
Mickley First School
Morpeth All Saints C of E First School
Morpeth Chantry Middle School
Morpeth Collingwood School
Morpeth First School (Goose Hill)
Morpeth Newminster Middle School
Morpeth Stobhillgate First School
Mowbray Primary School
Netherton Northside First School
New Hartley First School
Norham St Ceolwulfs C of E V.C First School
Northumberland Church of England Academy
Nunnykirk School
Otterburn First School
Ovingham C of E First School
Ovingham Middle School
Pegswood Primary School
Ponteland Community High School
Ponteland Middle School
Ponteland Primary School
Prudhoe Castle First School
Pupil Referral Unit Hepscott Park
Red Row First School
Richard Coates C of E
Rothbury First School
Scremerston First School
Seahouses Primary School
Seaton Sluice First School
Seaton Sluice Middle School
Seaton delaval first school
Sele First School
Shilbottle Primary School
Spittal First School
Ss Peter & Paul's Catholic Academy
St Aidan's RC Voluntary Aided Primary School
St Bede's RC Voluntary Aided Primary School
St Benet Biscop Catholic Academy
St Cuthbert's RC Vol Aided First School, Berwick
St Joseph's RC Voluntary Aided Middle School
St Mary's C of E V.C First School, Berwick
St Mary's RC Voluntary Aided First School, Hexham
St Michael's C of E Primary School
St Robert's RC Voluntary Aided First School
St Wilfrid's RC Primary School
Stakeford Primary School
Stamfordham Primary School
Stannington First School
Swansfield Park Primary
Swarland Primary School
The Dales School
Thropton Village First School
Tritlington C of E First School
Tweedmouth Middle School
Tweedmouth Prior Park First School
Wark C of E First School
Warkworth C of E First School
West Woodburn First School
Whalton C of E Vol Aided Primary School
Whittingham C of E Primary School
Whittonstall First School
Whytrig Community Middle School
Wooler First School
Please note that the listed schools are the schools which have let Northumberland County Council know that they will be closed today (March 1). This is not a complete list and check with your school if it is not on the list.
