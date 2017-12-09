Window of opportunity to win llama creation

A charity shop in Morpeth has brought a Christmas card to life in one of its front windows.

Following a comment made about an Oxfam festive card featuring a llama, one thing led to another and a handy connection with a felt artist resulted in a life-size animal piece being created.

The llama Christmas card window display at the Oxfam shop in Morpeth.

The team at the Oxfam shop in Bridge Street worked together to make the other features on the card.

And now people can take part in a guess-the-name initiative to win the window llama.

Simply give your contact details, name suggestion and a £1 donation that will go to Oxfam’s Water for All projects. One lucky name will be drawn on Friday, December 22.

Oxfam Morpeth manager Bryony Taylor said: “After seeing the llama card, we joked that it would be great to have a life-size llama made and put it in the window.

“But after thinking about it over the following few days, we then decided it would be fantastic if we made it happen.

“Our deputy manager mentioned it to Charlotte Lobb of FeltOn Arts and they did an amazing job to create a life-sized llama out of some willow, chicken wire, an old coconut shy and donated sheep fleeces.

“All the team, including our wonderful volunteers, then worked to create the remaining features of the card – including the cacti pieces.

“We’ve received lots of great feedback from customers and quite a few passers-by stop to look at the window.”

In addition, a Walk and Talk with an alpaca prize from Barnacre Alpacas is available to those who like Oxfam Morpeth and Barnacre Alpacas on Facebook.

The winner for this will also be chosen on December 22.