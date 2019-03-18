Winter planting complete for floral clock

The winter planting for Morpeth’s Floral Clock has been completed, with colourful polyanthus in the centre and white bellis daisies round the edge.

The clock is now 30 per cent bigger – with a raised angle and underground chamber for the clockworks created by Tommy Colonel and nephew Gary.

Summer planting will take place in a period between mid to end of June.

After a successful campaign by the Friends of Morpeth’s Floral Clock to restore the feature back to its former glory, with donations from hundreds of people and a number of organisations to raise the £10,000 required, it was unveiled at a ceremony in summer 2018.