Work to reduce risk from surface water in town centre area

The final phase of a scheme to cut flood risk in Morpeth is set to get under way later this month.

The Morpeth Surface Water Scheme is a £1million project at six locations to reduce surface water flood risk to 85 properties and improve the ability of roads in and around the town to cope with heavy rain.

At Low Stanners, work involves the installation of a new road drainage system on Dark Lane and property protection measures to 17 homes on Staithes Lane and Swinney’s Court.

It is due to take five weeks and start on Monday, February 26. While every effort is being made to minimise disruption, including overnight and off-peak working, temporary traffic lights will be in place for the duration of the works and will control traffic on the Dark Lane/Staithes Lane roundabout.

According to Northumberland County Council, it was not possible to do the scheme at the same time as the Northumbrian Water works last year as the level of disruption would have been too great and would have involved roadworks continuing into last year’s Easter holidays.

The work has been discussed with a range of stakeholders, including local landowners, bus companies and the Chamber of Trade, who agreed now would be the best time of year to carry it out.

Coun Glen Sanderson, cabinet member for environment and local services, said: “This is one of the final key stages of this long-term work to cut flooding issues in Morpeth.

“Residents will know only too-well that surface water can gather in this area after heavy rain and this drainage work will provide much-needed improvements.

“We have done all we can to minimise disruption and I want to thank residents and motorists in advance for their understanding while this work takes place.”

A drop-in session for the public outlining the work will take place on Monday at Morpeth Town Hall from 3pm to 7pm.

Further events will be held during the construction period.