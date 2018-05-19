Works kick-off for big scheme at junior football club

A land regeneration and property development company’s major donation has enabled development work to start on a project that will benefit young footballers in an area of Northumberland.

The £115,000 grant from Harworth Group – matched with further contributions from Northumberland Council, charities and other organisations – will result in new and significantly enhanced existing facilities at Ellington Juniors Football Club.

The scheme includes a clubhouse with improved changing rooms, two new full-size football pitches and one smaller nine-a-side pitch to be used by the under 11, under 16 and senior teams, a 3G multi-use games area and winter training pitches.

In addition, it will provide a much-needed community venue that will offer social space and organised events for local residents, including holiday clubs and older generation walking football groups.

Sarah Gair of Ellington Juniors Football Club said: “This is a dream come true for the club and the wider community and is a great way to mark 30 years since our formation back in 1988.

“Without the continuous support from Harworth, the fund-raising campaign to upgrade and improve facilities may not have got off the ground.

“We now have fantastic, first-of-its-kind facilities currently in development that our budding young footballers can enjoy for years to come.”

Harworth Group has a well-established relationship with communities in south east Northumberland, with various plans to bring growth and inward investment to an area where the closure of traditional manufacturing and coal mining industries has had a significant impact on the local economy.

The company is currently constructing more than 400 new homes in Ellington in conjunction with Ascent Homes and it is also regenerating the former Alcan smelter site at Lynemouth into Lynefield Park – a multi-million pound industrial park.

Chris Davidson, associate director of Harworth Group, said: “We have always placed community engagement at the heart of our developments and by working closely with the residents, parish councillors and local stakeholders, we can pave the way for new facilities like this to come to fruition.

“Ellington Juniors Football Club is a great example of how businesses like Harworth can make a difference and by supporting those communities, we can provide much-needed facilities and create successful, close-knit communities that thrive.”