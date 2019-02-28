World Day of Prayer event at town church

Morpeth Methodist Church
People of all denominations are invited to attend the annual World Day of Prayer service in Morpeth tomorrow (Friday).

The international ecumenical service is a major event in the Morpeth Churches Together calendar and it has been prepared this year by the Christian women of Slovenia, with the title Come – Everything is Ready.

Music at the event in Morpeth Methodist Church, which starts at 2pm, will be provided by a choir, piano and instrumentalists drawn from all the churches in Morpeth and Mitford.

Everyone, men as well as women, is welcome to attend as the World Day of Prayer is a movement that encourages people of all ages and different backgrounds to go along to their local service.

The music and singing tomorrow will have a special flavour of Slovenia.

Refreshments will be provided after the event.