Young Hartlepool Muslims start year with community clean-up

Young Muslims started 2018 by hitting the streets of Hartlepool with brushes and bin bags for a community clean-up.

Members of the Nasir Mosque, in Brougham Terrace, joined volunteers from the local community on New Year’s Day to help tidy up the town’s streets following the festive period.

After their morning prayer, they took to the streets, brooms and rubbish sacks in hand as part of the Big Street Clean.

The young people are members of the Hartlepool and Teesside branch of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association (AMYA), which carried out similar clean-ups across the country on Monday.

Wadood Ahmad Daud, youth leader for AMYA North East Region, said: “Our members have enjoyed living in Hartlepool for decades and so any opportunity to help our local community is much welcome.

“Cleaning the streets of Hartlepool also presents us with an opportunity to become better Muslims as cleanliness is an integral part of our faith.

“We are peace-loving British Muslims and will continue to do all we can to serve our local community as best we can and wherever there is a need.”

The clean-up campaign was one of many charitable and community initiatives carried out by the association during the winter break.

The group also organised blood donation sessions, charity collections, children’s hospital and nursing home visits and sessions feeding the homeless.

There are more than 8,600 members across 124 chapters in the UK and in 2017 raised more than £600,000 for charities.