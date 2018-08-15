Young visitors enjoy a packed programme of fun with club

Morpeth Rotary Club

Six enthusiastic young visitors to Northumberland from Belarus had a busy day out with members of Morpeth Rotary Club recently.

The six boys were visiting the area during their month-long stay with host families in North Northumberland.

The trip was organised through the charity Chernobyl Children’s Lifeline.

The charity gives youngsters from Belarus a chance to refresh and repair their immune systems away from the contaminated areas of Chernobyl for a time, following the disaster at the nuclear power station there in 1986 involving a catastrophic steam explosion and graphite fire, which scattered radioactive dust and material.

The children also learn about the international world during their visit, but the emphasis is very much on having fun.

After a visit to Specsavers for a free eye test, the children had a tasty meal at McDonalds Cramlington.

This was followed by daring activities and adventures on the climbing walls at Cramlington Leisure Centre.