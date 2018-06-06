CHARITY: A marathon challenge

I’m inviting readers to get their walking boots or trainers on for the Stroke Association and sign up to the summer marathon challenge, Walk Your Way.

In April 2013, a year after my own stroke, I took on​ the London Marathon.

It was a huge step in my recovery and helped to draw attention to this devastating condition, while raising money for a wonderful charity that I’m proud to be an ambassador for.

Walk Your Way takes place between June 17 and July 1 to raise money to support stroke survivors and their families.

You can walk the whole 26.2 miles in one go, do it over a few days, or spread the distance over the two-week period and get sponsored to do it. It’s your chance to take on the distance of a marathon on your own terms.

For many stroke survivors, getting your life back means overcoming life-changing disabilities and emotional difficulties.

By taking part in Walk Your Way you’ll be helping to reduce your risk of stroke, and the funds you raise will help to support more stroke survivors to regain independence.

Sign up to Walk Your Way now at stroke.org.uk/WalkYourWay

Michael Lynagh

Stroke Association Ambassador