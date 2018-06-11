DONORS: The potential to save lives

Every 20 minutes someone in the UK is diagnosed with a blood cancer, such as leukaemia, myeloma or lymphoma.

Every year more than 12,000 people die from blood cancer, and it’s the third most common cause of cancer death in the UK.

At DKMS we are dedicated to the fight against blood cancer through recruiting blood stem cell donors, and have helped provide more than 400 people with second chances at life over the past five years.

Since 2013 we have registered nearly 350,000 potential lifesavers in the UK, with more than 7.8 million people registered with DKMS worldwide.

As we mark our fifth anniversary we wanted to thank everyone who has supported us. It’s thanks to the incredible support of our donors, fund-raisers and volunteers that we have been able to give so many people second chances at life.

Despite these achievements, there are still around 2,000 people in the UK in need of a blood stem cell transplant.

We’ll continue our fight against blood cancer, registering as many potential lifesavers as possible. We will not stop until there is a match for everyone in need of a blood stem cell transplant

If you’re aged between 17 and 55 and in general good health, register today and go on standby to potentially save the life of someone like you. See dkms.org.uk/register-now

Lisa Nugent

Head of Donor Recruitment at DKMS