FAIR: ‘Street party’ is still going on

Mitford Village Fair began life as a street party on the village green to celebrate the Royal Diamond Jubilee in 2012. It was so successful that we are now in the seventh year of our annual fair.

It takes place on the Village Green and will be opened at 2pm on June 23, by the Rev Canon Alyson Lamb, Vicar of Mitford with Hebron.

The attractions this year include The Amazing Neville Magic Show, Animal Escapades, games including the popular tug of war, a bouncy castle, target football, stocks, a cake stall, tombola and raffle. There will also be a barbecue and bar.

The weather has been kind for us most years, but in the event of inclement weather the Village Hall will be used for some activities.

Everyone is welcome so come along and see what Mitford has to offer on a day designed to be fun for all.

The Village Fair Committee

Mitford