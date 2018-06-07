HEDGEHOGS: Kindness of a bus driver

On Monday, June 4, I was travelling to Morpeth on the 9.35am X18 bus.

As we approached Hadston Road Ends, the driver noticed a hedgehog in the middle of the road.

He stopped the bus, switched his engine off, and went to pick it up and placed it in the hedgerow.

Hopefully, it didn’t go back on to the road.

I would like to thank the driver. I don’t know his name, only his number – 15662.

Every year 10,000 or more hedgehogs are killed by road traffic, quite a decline.

Lots are lost due to new homes being build and other developments, so if you see a hedgehog when you are driving, and it’s safe to stop, pick it up and place it in the hedgerow.

Mick Walters

Amble