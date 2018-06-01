PLANTING: Encourage sponsorship

After money was spent on improving the pathway down Stobhill Bank in Morpeth for cyclists and improving some junctions, it didn’t take long for a percentage of the work that had been done to be dug up.

I wonder if there is scope for encouraging Northumberland County Council to do more floral planting to improve the grass verges up Stobhill Bank?

It could also be a good site to test out commercially sponsored floral displays to set an example for the housing developers to follow.

The happiness Prince Harry showed both in the run-up to his wedding and on the day itself made me think of what he had to cope with on the day of his mother’s funeral.

He has had to cope with a lot of things, living his life under the spotlight of the media’s gaze.

It was good that the weather was no problem and the day went well.

With the FA Cup final being more uneventful than one would have hoped, it didn’t turnout to be as risky a piece of scheduling as people initially thought when the wedding date was announced.

My first thought after I read the news that Morpeth’s food bank had taken over a new site at Northgate Hospital was how will people without a car get there?

Yes, there will be a bus service and a shortish walk, but for non-car drivers the site isn’t as convenient as the previous one.

However, the people running the food bank will know far better than me as to what percentage of their customers walk in.

So given the importance of protecting and enhancing the important work they do at the food bank, they will have, no doubt, weighed up a variety of pros and cons.

I wish them well at the new site.

Robert Pollard

Northbourne Avenue

Morpeth