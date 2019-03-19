Zac plays his cards right to win £11k regional event prize

A bodybuilder from Morpeth battled through four days of fierce competition to win the first leg of the Genting Poker Series, which took place at Genting Casino Newcastle.

Following a £2 buy-in for the North East section of the tournament, Zac Aynsley came away with £11,000 in prize money and a seat at one of the four Genting Poker Series Main events.

A popular venue on the series circuit, this leg saw 206 people from all over the country take part.

This number was whittled down to nine – who made up the final table on the fourth day of competition, which is when Zac claimed his emphatic win.

Speaking after the event, the 24-year-old said: “It feels amazing to have won the first leg of the poker series and I absolutely loved competing in the event.

“At some poker events that I’ve competed in you can feel quite intimidated, but the team at Genting did a fantastic job of making everyone competing feel completely welcome and well looked after.

“As you’d expect, the atmosphere on the final table on Sunday was intense, but I loved it. These events are always really enjoyable, and I like to go to socialise and meet with people.”

Despite learning the game as a teenager with his father, Zac only competed in his first in casino poker tournament two years ago.