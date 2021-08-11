Couples could be owed £252 cash boost as weddings resume - how to claim

Couples could be eligible to claim £252 per year (Photo: Shutterstock)

Thousands of couples could be eligible to claim a £252 per year cash boost now that weddings have resumed after months of restrictions.

Lockdown rules have caused huge delays to marriage plans over the past year, but the recent easing of measures will mean couples who have been forced to push back their plans can finally tie the knot.

And thanks to the Marriage Allowance, those who are married, or in civil partnerships, could make a saving of more than £250 per year.

What is the Marriage Allowance?

The Marriage Allowance enables you to transfer 10 per cent of your tax-free allowance, which is £1,260 in 2021/22, to your husband, wife or civil partner, thereby reducing their tax bill by up to £252 per year.

To benefit you as a couple, the lower earner must normally have an income that is below their Personal Allowance threshold of £12,570.

If you transfer some of your Personal Allowance to your partner, you may have to pay more tax yourself. However, you could still pay less collectively as a couple.

To work out how much tax you could save together, there is an online calculator on the government website.

Who is eligible to claim it?

To claim the Marriage Allowance, you must meet the following criteria:

you are married or in a civil partnership

you do not pay Income Tax or your income is below your Personal Allowance (usually £12,570)

your partner pays Income Tax at the basic rate, which usually means their income is between £12,571 and £50,270 before they receive Marriage Allowance

You cannot claim Marriage Allowance if you are living together but you are not married or in a civil partnership.

For those who live in Scotland, your partner must pay the starter, basic or intermediate rate, which usually means their income is between £12,571 and £43,662.

It will not affect your application for Marriage Allowance if you or your partner are currently receiving a pension, or live abroad, providing you get a Personal Allowance.

Couples who have experienced a change in their circumstances could now be eligible to claim the allowance. These changes may include:

A recent marriage or civil partnership

One partner has retired and the other remains working

A change in employment due to Covid-19

A reduction in working hours which means earnings fall below Personal Allowance

Unpaid leave or a career break, or one partner is studying or in education and not earning above their Personal Allowance

Couples can also backdate their claim to include any tax year since 5 April 2017 that they were eligible for Marriage Allowance, with the tax bill reduced depending on the Personal Allowance rate for the years you are backdating.

If your partner has died since 5 April 2017 you can still claim by contacting the Income Tax helpline.

Marriage Allowance claims are automatically renewed every year, but couples should notify HMRC if their circumstances change.

How to apply

Couples who are eligible can apply for the Marriage Allowance on the government website.

If you cannot apply online, you can apply for Marriage Allowance via Self Assessment if you are already registered and send tax returns, or by writing to HMRC.

If both of you have no income other than your wages, then the person who earns the least should make the claim.

If either of you has another source of income, such as dividends or savings, you may need to work out who should claim. You can call the Income Tax helpline if you are unsure.