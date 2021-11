Met Office keeps amber and yellow warnings in place after Storm Arwen batters the UK

Met Office issues ‘rare’ red warning for winds of up to 90mph in parts of UK

News you can trust since 1854

Met Office issues ‘rare’ red warning for winds of up to 90mph in parts of UK

Easy ways to make a trendy wreath this Christmas

Easy ways to make a trendy Christmas wreath for your home

Bus crash in Bulgaria kills at least 45 people including 12 children

Barry Humphries congratulates Dermot O’Leary for bravely ‘coming out’ on This Morning

Android users urged to change privacy settings following new update

A precious jewel of an advent calendar

Wetherspoons is dropping these drinks from its menu - and customers are not happy

Met Office keeps amber and yellow warnings in place after Storm Arwen batters the UK