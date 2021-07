This is when Eid-al-Fitr takes place in 2020 - and how to celebrate in lockdown

News you can trust since 1854

This is when Eid-al-Fitr takes place in 2020 - and how to celebrate in lockdown

Watch the shocking moment violent thug attacks paramedics in ambulance

The March to Victory in Europe

England reach Euro 2020 semi-finals after 4-0 win against Ukraine - here's when they next play

England fan in ‘serious condition’ after falling from stands at Wembley during Croatia game