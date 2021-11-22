New homes in England required to have EV charging points from next year

Electric vehicles charging point

The Prime Minister has announced a new law that requires all new homes and buildings to have electric vehicle charging points installed from next year.

This follows the UK’s ambition to switch to electric cars, with new petrol and diesel vehicles sales banned from 2030.

The new law will see up to 145,000 charging points installed across the country every year.

What buildings will have to install electric charging points?

The new law will affect new-build supermarkets, workplaces and buildings undergoing major renovations.

Britain currently has around 25,000 charging points, but the Competition and Markets company advised it needs 10 times as many before 2030.

The installation of these charging points will support the UK’s strategy to switch to electric vehicles and hit the climate target.

Cars and taxis accounted for 16% of UK emissions in 2019.

What has the government said?

The government pushed the move to install electric charging points in order to adapt the economy to the “green industrial revolution.”

Boris Johnson announced the new law today (Monday 22 November) at the Confederation of British Industry’s conference.

The new laws will "make it as easy as refuelling a petrol or diesel car today," the government said.

The government added “simpler ways to pay” to charge vehicles through contactless payments will also be introduced at “all new fast and rapid charge points”.

What has the reaction been to the new law?

The Labour Party said the new law does not address the "appalling" geographical divide in available charging points.

"London and the South East have more public car charging points than the rest of England and Wales combined. Yet there is nothing here to help address this.

"Nor is there help so lower and middle income families can afford electric vehicles or the investment required to build the gigafactories we need," Labour said.

The Policy Exchange think tank has also raised concerns about the lack of charging infrastructure.

The think tank warned there is a risk of "charging blackspots" in small towns and rural areas unless it speeds up.

MPs on the Transport Select Committee have also noted the importance of people being protected from expensive pricing for electric car charging in public spaces, since home charging is much cheaper.

However, Mike Childs, Friends of the Earth’s head of policy, has come out in support of the government’s new law.

Mr Childs said electric vehicles have a "significant role to play in building a zero-carbon future".

He added: “New housing should also include secure cycle storage and access to high quality public transport, to provide real alternatives to driving and help cut congestion."

Which cars will go electric?

Car manufacturers such as Jaguar and Volvo plan to go all electric from 2025 and 2030.

Ford has announced all its vehicles sold in Europe will be electric by 2030.

However, Volkswagen, Toyota, Renault-Nissan and Hyundai-Kia did not sign the COP26 pledge to only sell zero emission cars and vans by 2035.

The amount of electric cars being sold is surging, with about 10% of cars sold in 2020 being electric - up 2.8% from 2018.