Piers Morgan quits ITV show Life Stories as new host is revealed

Piers Morgan has announced that he is quitting his ITV show Life Stories.

The move comes after the TV presenter and journalist signed a deal last month to join News Corp and Fox News Media.

Earlier this year, Morgan left ITV’s Good Morning Britain following a row over comments he made about the Duchess of Sussex.

However, it had previously been confirmed that he would continue to present Piers Morgan’s Life Stories.

Who is taking over Life Stories?

Morgan revealed on social media that his final show will see him interview his former Good Morning Britain colleague Kate Garraway.

She will then go on to present three further episodes in the series.

Morgan tweeted: “I’m quitting Life Stories after 12 years and 100 shows.

“My final one will be with ⁦my fabulous friend @kategarraway and she will then present the remaining 3 planned shows of the next series as I leave ITV to host my new global daily show.

“It’s been a blast!”

What Kate Garraway said

Kate Garraway said she is looking forward to hosting the programme (Getty Images)

Garraway said she is looking forward to hosting the programme.

“It’s a big job, but I’ve always loved having the chance to talk to people, both on air and off,” she said.

“Everyone has a story to tell and the wonderful thing about this show is that you have the airtime to delve into the areas of guests’ lives that the viewers might not know about already.

“It’s also a chance to understand more about the bits we do already know about (both good and bad) and hear it in their own words.”

What ITV said

An ITV spokeswoman said: “Piers and ITV have agreed that his interview with Kate Garraway for Piers Morgan’s Life Stories will be his last; and that Kate will take over the baton on his behalf for the remaining three episodes of the forthcoming series.

“We would like to thank Piers for over a hundred engaging, compelling and insightful Life Stories over the past 12 years where his interviewees have included the very best names in showbiz, business and politics.

“We wish him the very best of luck with all of his future ventures.

“Kate is a brilliant journalist and inquisitive interviewer and we look forward to her forthcoming three shows.”