Another win for Morpeth, but no bonus

Morpeth RFC 23-0 Driffield

A great day at Mitford Road, with the Annual Past Players Lunch, thanks to the excellent organisation of Dick Dungait and Paul Thornton. A Candy Bowl Cup victory for the Edwardians , many ,many congratulations to them, winning an epic battle,3-0 against a spirited and sporting Gateshead outfit. Finally the first team maintaining their momentum at the top of the league with another important victory against a Driffield side that is always attractive to watch and play rugby in the right way.

The game itself, similar to last week, was not a stunning performance, it was workmanlike and ultimately effective.

Just missing out on the bonus point was slightly frustrating as the home side pushed to the end, but the maths are now very simple. It has been said on many occasions that every team is capable of beating each other in this highly competitive league and a Consett team buoyed by an excellent victory will present more than a significant challenge.

The match started in driving rain and cold conditions but sparked into life when a Long break gave Ben Hornby a penalty chance which he pushed wide. The same player was then on the mark after 25 minutes, converting another penalty chance for 3-0.

Then on 23 minutes Morpeth scored a really good try, initially a strong Craig’s run saw Driffield offend, then quick thinking by scrum half Elliott taking the penalty early and sending Dynan on his way to storm over, with the conversion missed - 8-0 .

Despite Hornby being wide with another penalty effort on 35 minutes Morpeth increased their lead before halftime. They cleverly worked the short side, then the ever reliable Burnham took two men out before offloading to right wing Ward who still had much to do, but he weaved through a couple of tackles to touch down wide out - 13-0.

The score remained the same till the halftime interval.

The game was never a classic and although Hornby was wide with another penalty he was on the mark on 55 minutes to make the score 16-0.

As they did last week Morpeth scored a super try towards the end of the game. Hornby deep in his own territory was the creator, he often is, dummying to kick then breaking through the defence he had the vision to go wide, away from the traffic, where he timed a pass to Jonny Ward, who had been a significant threat throughout.He took the ball at full speed to race over for a cracking score.

Scoops Men of the match- On the field- Ian Burnham -utterly reliable throughout.Off the field - Club President Gary Stephenson-a speech before and after the game, club manager’s duties-an absolutely outstanding performance!