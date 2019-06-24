Big-hitting Morpeth cricketers enjoy win over Percy

a

Morpeth batted first and with James Sander hitting 70 and John Windows 50 they managed to put on a big score of 276-6 in their 50 overs.

Percy lost two early wickets and never recovered, being all out for 142 in replay with Michael Boyd their top scorer on 56.

Elliott Clark was Morpeth’s most successful bowler with 3-32.

In Division 2, Ponteland 1sts lost by four wickets away to Backworth 1sts.

Pont were all out for 157 with Daniel Wright top scoring on 28, Nathan Collins taking three wickets for the home side.

In their innings, Backworth chased it down in the 47th over at 160-6 with Chris Liddle on 55 not out.

Blagdon 1sts won by 66 runs when they took on Ashington Rugby 1sts away in Division 3. Opener Mark Forster hit 77 and Nigel Clough 45 as they posted 213-6 with Mark Lawrence taking 4-38.

Ashington were all out for 147 in reply with Adam Peacock on 94.David Gibson took 5-24.

Stobswood 1sts won by 82 runs away to Percy Main 2nds in Division 4.

Dalke Townsley hit 53 as Stobswood made 167-6. Percy were then all out for only 85 with Michael Beverley claiming 4-12.

Ponteland 2nds lost by 46 runs at home to Backworth 2nds.

Backworth were all out for 98, but Ponteland could only manage 52 in reply with five bats failing to score.

Kirkley 1sts won by five wickets at home to Cramlington 2nds in Division 5.

Cramlington were 142 all out with David Purvis taking 5-14. Richard Chapman then hit 70 for Kirkley as they took 28 overs to reach their target at 143-5.

Morpeth 2nds travelled to take on Ulgham 2nds where they went down to a 28 run defeat.