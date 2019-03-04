Bonus point victory for leaders Morpeth

West Leeds 30-37 Morpeth RFC

Morpeth cemented their place as league leaders with another hard fought bonus point win against a spirited West Leeds outfit in what turned out to be a very close run affair.

The match was played in good conditions, with an increasing wind favouring Morpeth in the second half and West Leeds in the first.

The game itself was a classic match of two halves with Morpeth dominating the first and West coming back into it during the second period. The game could never be described as a classic.

Morpeth started the match in dominant fashion and within the first 10 minutes found themselves two scores up with backs and forwards combining to give the home side substantial problems.

Indeed the first half was one of almost complete dominance for the league leaders who cumulated 27 points with West scoring two tries of their own with basically their only incursions into the Morpeth half.

Half time 27-10 in Morpeth’s favour.

To their immense credit West came right back into the game in the second half with Morpeth’s nemesis of ill discipline and poor kicking options not helping their cause.

This should not detract from West’s fight back, nor should it deflect from yet another bonus point win away from home in this outstanding season for the Mitford Road side.

They certainly played well enough to warrant their victory marred by the shoulder injury to Centre Phillips in the first 40 minutes. Scrum half Elliott had an excellent game with a man of the match display.

Try scorers for Morpeth were Dawson,Ward,Dynan and Ben Hornby who was also successful with a couple of penalties and three conversions.

Man of the match Jack Elliott.