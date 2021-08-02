Double tops for Morpeth cricketers in N&T League

Cricket.

Morpeth 1sts lead Division 1 by just one point from Newcastle City 1sts after their 113 runs home win over Annfield Plain 1sts on Saturday. Morpeth were 207-5 with Jonny Craig on 88, and they then bowled the visitors out for 94 with Michael Craigs taking 4-22.

Meanwhile, the 2nds top Division 5 North despite their away game against Howick falling victim of the weather.

In Division 2, Ponteland 1sts are second after their two wicket away win over basement side Warkworth 1sts. Warkworth were 144-8 with Kamran Mansoor on 51, while Pont were 14*-8 in reply with Neil Stanley top scoring on 48.

Blagdon 1sts saw their home game against Lintz 1sts cancelled due to the weather.

In Division 3, Stobswood 1sts’ game away to GEM’s 1sts was abandoned. GEM’s had posted 250-5 and Stobswood 40-2 when the rain fell.

In Division 4, Kirkley 1sts won by four wickets away to Backworth 2nds. The home side put on 191-7 in their 40 overs with Kirkley 192-6 in reply, opener Peter Twentyman top scoring on 66.

Ponteland 2nds’ home game against Swalwell 2nds was cancelled.

In Division 5 North, Blagdon 2nds won by 38 runs away to Cramlington 2nds. Blagdon batted first and were 191 all out with Calvin Coleman on 72. Cramlington were always behind the run rate and were 153-8 at the end of their 40 overs with Kris Evans making 51, Conan Fearson taking 3-26.

Ulgham 1sts had a good two wickets away win over former leaders Ashington Rugby 2nds, whose promotion push has faltered in recent weeks. Ashington were 165 all out with Owen Mason on 33 and Ulgham replied with 166-8, James Langton hitting 67.

In Division 6 North, Ulgham 2nds’ home game against Bomarsund 2nds was postponed.

Stobswood 2nds’ home game against Warkworth 2nds was abandoned. Stobswood had made 158-6, with opener Anthony Wingfield top scoring on 58, and Warkworth were 92-4 (Ben Briggs 26 not out) when their innings was halted as the weather closed in..