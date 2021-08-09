Morpeth 1sts and 2nds continue to top NTCL tables

Cricket.

Alnmouth were 135 all out with Dushan Hermantha on 57, David Rutherford and John Windows both taking three wickets. Morpeth on 136-4 chased it down in 22 overs with opener Paul Johnston on 55.

Ponteland 1sts sit second in Division 2 following a one wicket home win over Whickham 1sts. Pont trail leaders Tillside 1sts by only eight points and the teams are due to meet in a crunch fixture at Etal this weekend.

Against Whickham, the visitors were 109 all out with Ashley Parker taking 4-14. Pont replied with 139-9, but needed 39 overs with Ben O’Brien top scoring on 32.

Blagdon 1sts lost by 13 runs away to Bedlington 1sts. Bedlington made 167-7 with Elliott Leybourne taking three wickets. Blagdon Gave chase and Paul Johnson hit 36, but they fell short at 154 all out.

In Division 3, Stobswood 1sts lost by ten wickets at home to Alnmouth & Lesbury 2nds.

In Division 4, Ponteland 2nds won by 58 runs away to Whickham 2nds. Pont put on 139-9 with Parag Chauhan on 35. Whickham were dismissed for 81 with John Gardner taking 4-18.

The game between Kirkley 1sts and Bomarsund 1sts was abandoned. Kirkley had put on 176-9, and the visitors were 34-2 when the rain fell.

Morpeth 2nds continue to top Division 5 North after their nine wicket home win over basement side Alnwick 2nds. Alnwick were 89 all out with Nathan Hume taking 5-19 and Morpeth replied with 92-1 with Adam Lawn 52 not out.

Ulgham 1sts had a seven wicket home win over Rock. The visitors were 137-7 with Ulgham 139-3 in reply.

Blagdon 2nds lost by 16 runs at home to Bedlington 2nds. The visitors were 113 at out with Jamie Case and David Simpson each taking three wickets. Blagdon were then restricted to 97-8 with Simpson top scoring on 29.

In Division 6 North, Stobswood 2nds (166-8) lost by seven wickets away to Embleto (167-3).