Morpeth 2nds clinch cricket league title

Champions - Morpeth 2nds, who have won the NTCL Division 5 North title.

The 1sts, who play in Division 1, with just one game remaining, can claim runners-up behind Consett if they win their final game of the season at home to Swalwell 1sts on Saturday.

But the 2nds have gone one better, and they have already been crowned Division 5 North champions after the penultimate round of fixtures.

They guaranteed that they will top the table ahead of runners-up Warenford after a 93 runs home victory over Bedlington 2nds at the weekend. James Travers hit 62 as Morpeth put on 225 all out in their innings, with Lee Hutchinson and Cory Douglas both claiming three wickets. Bedlington were all out for 132 in reply with Jack Concannon taking 4-30.

Meanwhile, the 1sts saw their lead over Swalwell in the race for second place cut to only two points when they suffered a 50 runs away defeat at Leadgate 1sts. The home side posted 194-8 with Craig Burke on 74 and Robbie Hockaday on 67, Mighael Craigs and Paul Johnston both taking three wickets. Morpeth were 144-9 in reply with Dave Rutherford 48 not out.

Elsewhere, in Division 2, Ponteland 1sts guaranteed runners-up spot with a 23 runs home win over third placed Backworth 1sts. Pont put on 259-5 with Tom Reeman hitting an unbeaten century (109 not out). Backworth were 236 all out in their innings with John Duncan also hitting a century (101).

Blagdon 1sts lost by 146 runs on their visit to Whickham 1sts. The home side were 223-9 with Anthony Scott on 88 and Blagdon were 77 all out in reply.

In Division 3, Stobswood 1sts (141 all out) lost by five wickets at home to Allendale 1sts (142-4).

In Division 4, Ponteland 2nds won by 148 runs away to Backworth 2nds. Harry Ash hit 87 and Stephen Edwards 64 as Pont posted 274-4, with the home side 126 all out in reply, Andy Denyer taking three scalps.

Kirkley 1sts had a 68 runs home win over Civil Service 1sts. Two home bats hit centuries – Andrew Horner on 128 not out and David Marshall on 108 – as Kirkley made 282-4. CS were 214-9 in reply with Chris farrelly taking 4-45.

In Division 5 North, Blagdon 2nds won by five wickets at home to Ulgham 1sts. The visitors made 192-6 with Kris Harrison on 59, Phillip Spratt taking 4-29. Alex Higgins top scored with 55 as Blagdon replied with 193-5.

In Division 6 North, Stobswood 2nds had a six wicket away win over Wooler. The Glendale side set a target of 144-8, with Paul Patterson taking 3-20. Stobswood reeled it off at 145-3 in 30 overs.