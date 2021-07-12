Morpeth go third

Action from Tillside 2nds v Morpeth 2nds at Etal on Saturday (Morpeth batting).

The victory saw Morpeth leapfrog their visitors in the table, when, after bowling t(em all out for 137 (Alex Senior, David Rutherford and Jonny Craig each taking three wickets) they replied with 138-5. Opener Thomas Cant was the leading bat with a knock of 55.

In Division 2, Ponteland 1sts won a close game against local rivals Blagdon 1sts by only six runs.

Pont were 142 all out with Ben O’Brien on 50, Harry Johnson taking 3-38. Blagdon ran them close but came up short at 136, Nigel Clough making 38. O’Brien took 5-14 to seal the victory.

In Division 3, Stobswood 1sts lost by 28 runs at home to Corbridge 1sts. Corbridge posted 229 with two bats making half centuries, Adam Cook taking 4-57. In reply, Stobswood were 201 all out with Dale Townsley on 55 and Dtefan Townsley on 53.

In Division 4, Kirkley 1sts lost by 120 runs away to Tynedale 1sts.

In a high scoring game, Tynedale posted 305-5 in their innings with Richard Brooks on 75. Kirkley were 185 all out in reply with Jason Ritchie on 85. Dan Toward took 5-29.

Ponteland 2nds lost by 36 runs away to Percy Main 2nds. Percy put on 182-8 with Andrew Beer on 61, and in reply Pont were all out for 146 with Yuvraj Chatham the top scorer on 70.

In Division 5 North, Morpeth 2nds remain ten points behind leaders Ashington Rugby after their 101 run win away to Tillside 2nds.

Morpeth batted first and with Callum Lawn on 45 and Liam Day on 40 they posted 200-7 in their 40 overs. Tillside were all out for 99 with Lawn taking 4-16.

In Division 6 North, Stobswood 2nds boosted their promotion hopes with a 91 run away victory over Warkworth 2nds. Paul Patterson was 64 not out as Stobswood put on 194-5. Warkworth were all out for 103 with Patterson taking 4-22.

Bottom of the table Ulgham 2nds conceded their home fixture against league leaders Berwick on Sunday.