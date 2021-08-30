Morpeth keep pressure on leaders at top of league

Cricket.

Morpeth batted first and were 182-7 at the end of their 45 overs with Matthew Senior on 51. In reply, Newcastle were all out for 155 with three wickets each for Paul Johnston and James Craigs.

In Division 2, Ponteland 1sts kept their promotion hopes alive with a 95 run away win over Lintz 1sts. In a high scoring game, Pont put on 325-5 with Lintz 230-9.

Blagdon 1sts won by 89 runs at home to Alnwick 1sts. Blagdon were 224-5 with Sam Eyres and Adam Robson both on 44. Alnwick were all out for 135 with James Crooks on 64, Mark Foster taking 4-7.

In Division 3, Stobswood 1sts lost by 40 runs away to Cramlington 1sts. The home side posted 200-8 with Dan Craddock on 39, Dan Cook taking three wickets. Stobswood were all out for 160 in reply with Cook on 52, Brad Skirpan taking 3-42.

In Division 4, Ponteland 2nds won by 54 runs at home to Seaton Burn 2nds. Pont p7t on 210-9 with Dan Edwards falling one short of his century on 99. Seaton Burn were 156 all out with James Adair on 46, Charlie Lattimore taking a fine 6-1 in five overs.

Kirkley 1sts lost by seven wickets away to Newcastle City 2nds. Kirkley were 131 all out with Fraser Robertson taking for wickets for Newcastle, who made 135-3 in reply.

In Division 5 North, Morpeth 2nds took another step towards the title with an eight wicket away win over Monkseaton 1sts. The home side made 163-7 with Antony Lion on 59. Morpeth were then 166-2 in reply with Jack Travers hitting a century (100 not out].

Ulgham 1sts, despite seeing two Warenford bats score centuries against them, managed to pull off a five wickets away win over the second placed side. Michael Thompson hit 121 and Brian Thompson was 105 not out as Waren posted 241-1. But Max Stenberg hit 95 for Ulgham as they replied with 243-5.

Blagdon 2nds lost by 63 runs away to Alnwick 2nds. Alnwick put on 193-7 with Bradley Spiers on 80 and Michael Kirkup on 75. Blagdon were all out for 130 in reply with David Simpson on 53, Kirkup taking 5-26.