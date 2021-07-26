Morpeth make light of Seaton Burn in big away win

Cricket.

In a low scoring game, Seaton Burn were all out for only 27 with five wickets each for Alex Senior and Michael Craigs. Morpeth then reeled off 28-1 in six overs.

In Division 2, Ponteland 1sts closed the gap on leaders Tillside 1sts to only six points with a big 150 run home win over Bedlington 1sts. Pont posted 188-8 in their 45 overs with John Lamb on 51. Bedlington were then dismissed for only 38 with Ashley Parker taking 6-15.

Blagdon 1sts lost by one wicket at home to Blue Flames 1sts. David Gibson hit 94 as Blagdon put on 186-9 in their 45 overs. Blue Flames reached their target in the last over at 187-9 with Amjad Khan on 67 not out, Paul and Harry Johnston each taking three wickets.

In Division 4, Ponteland 2nds won by 70 runs away to Civil Service 1sts. Dan Edwards hit 41 as Pont put on 163 all out., with the home side all out for 93 in reply, John Gardner and Mo Khaliq each taking three wickets.

Kirkley 2nds had a big ten wicket home win over Seaton Burn 2nds. Paul Redmayne hit 40 as Seaton made 153-9, Paul Horner claiming three wickets. Kirkley were 155 without loss in reply with Pete Twentyman 79 not out and Christian Rowe 60 not out.

Morpeth 2nds won by 132 runs at home against Cramlington 2nds, and with leaders Ashington Rugby 2nds losing at Warenford it meant they leapfrogged to the top of the table.

Paul Wonders hit 69 as Morpeth made 255 all out, Andy Langley and Jack Bradley each taking three wickets. Liam Evans hit 54 for Cramlington in reply, but with Liam Day taking 4-18 they were all out for 120.

Blagdon 2nds (111 all out) lost by 14 runs away to Monkseaton 1sts (125 all out).

In Division 6 North, bottom of the table Ulgham 1sts lost by four wickets away to leaders Berwick 2nds. Ulgham put on 136-8 with Berwick 137-6 in reply.

Stobswood 2nds (63-2) won by eight wickets away to Blyth 2nds (61 all out, Jack Watson 4-11).