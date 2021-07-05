Rain stops play for cricket teams

Action from Tillside 2nds v Blagdon 2nds in NTCL Division 5 North on Saturday with the visitors fielding.

Morpeth travelled to take on Stocksfield, and after bowling the home side out for 95, John Windows taking 3-19, they must have thought they were in with a chance of victory.

In their innings Morpeth were 62-2 after 15 overs when frustratingly the rain started to fall and play was abandoned.

In Division 2, Ponteland 1sts lost by 33 runs at home to Bates Cottages 1sts. Bates posted 182-4 with Amith Sarma on 74. Pont were 149 all out in reply, with Jonathan Appleby top scoring on 42.

Blagdon 1sts lost by 45 runs at home to promotion chasing Tillside 1sts, in a game reduced to 27 overs because of rain. The visitors batted first and were 160-5 with Jake Birkett 74 not out. Blagdon were 115-9 in reply, with David Gibson their top sacorer on 26.

In Division 3, Stobswood 1sts faced league leaders Ashington Rugby 1sts and they went down to a six wicket defeat. In a low scoring game, Stobswood were 71-4 in 31 overs with Ashington 72-4 in reply.

In Division 4, Ponteland 2nds’ away game against Clara Vale 2nds was cancelled.

Kirkley 1sts lost by 19 runs at home to Whickham 2nds. The visitors posted 119-8 in 30 overs with J Marshall taking 3-33. Kirkley were 100-9 in reply with D Henderson taking 4-22.

In Division 5 North, Ulgham 2nds had a seven wicket away victory over Morpeth 2nds Morpeth were 97 all out with three wickets each for David Loxham and Kris Harrison. Ulgham were 98-3 in reply with Roy Haygarth on 34 not out.

Blagdon 2nds travelled to take on Tillside 2nds but were thankful for the rain which resulted in the game being abandoned. Tillside had posted 168-3 in a rain-hit innings, and Blagdon were struggling at 76-5, only for the elements to intervene for a second time.

In Division 6 North, the weather also saw the abandonment of Stobswood 2nds away game at league leaders Berwick 2nds where the visitors were 73-0 when play was halted.