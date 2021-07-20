Six wicket away win keeps Morpeth third in league

Cricket.

Percy batted first and were 111 all out with Jonny Craig taking 4-32. Morpeth needed 42 overs to chase it down at 112-4 with James Sander their top scorer on 23 not out.

Ponteland 1sts remain 30 points behind leaders Tillside 1sts at the top of Division 2 after their 39 run away win over Blue Flames 1sts.

Pont put on 183-8 with Jonathan Appleby on 60 not out. Flames were then extinguished for 144 all out in 40 overs with David Waters taking 3-24.

Blagdon 1sts had a five wicket home win over Cowgate 1sts. The visitors were 182-7 with Cameron Hedgeley taking 4-31. The home side then chased it down at 186-5 with Adam Robson on 69 not out.

In Division 3, Stobswood 1sts lost by seven wickets away to Benwell & Walbottle 1sts.

Stobswood were all out for 114 with Dan Cook hitting 49, Habib Ali taking 5-31. Benwell then hit 118-3 in reply, chasing it down in 30 overs.

In Division 4, Ponteland 2nds lost by 88 runs at home to Newcastle City 2nds.

Newcastle put on 155-9 with Muhammad Amir taking three wickets. Harry Ash on 22 was the only Pont bat in double figures as they were all out for 67 in reply.

Kirkley 1sts won by 120 runs at home to Percy Main 2nds. Kirkley were 196 all out with Percy reduced to 76 all out in their innings.

In Division 5 North, Morpeth 2nds had a four wicket home win over Blagdon 2nds to maintain their promotion push.

Elliot Leybourne hit 40 as Blagdon posted 137 all out, Jack Concannon and Lawrence Brown each taking three wickets. Morpeth were 140-6 in reply with Callum Lawn top scoring on 34 not out.

Ulgham 1sts won by four wickets away to Howick. With Robbie Burns hitting 53 not out, Ulg(am were 253-6. Andrew Hodgson hit an unbeaten 94 for Howick, but they were restricted to 236-6 in their 40 overs.

In Division 6 North, Stobswood 2nds (117-1) beat Ulgham 2nds (112 all out) by eight wickets.