Delight as Morpeth U15 girls retain Northumberland Cup

Morpeth hosted Tynedale U13, U15s and U18s in an afternoon of rugby, in near perfect weather conditions, supported by a crowd of well over 150 people.

The 13s and 18s played friendly, but spirited, matches, with the U15s playing for the Northumberland County Cup, only the second year it has been contested.

Morpeth won the trophy last year so were keen to retain it, but Tynedale came to Mitford Road with a different plan. It was a fantastic game of rugby. Both sides worked hard in attack and defence, with some great running by both sets of backs and some tough encounters between opposing forwards. But Morpeth lead from the off and managed to hold on throughout the 60 minutes.

Six tries were scored for Morpeth by Fay Smith, Amy Carr (2), Olivia Taylor, Lottie Glover-Stewart and Amber Lawless, who also converted all six.

In response, Tynedale scored four tries, from Gabi Caddeo, Gemma Bell, Anna Richardson and Millie Cook. Three of these were converted by Charlie Rayson.

Above, the girls and captain Malia Smith with the cup.