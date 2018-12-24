Festive cheer as Morpeth win re-arranged game

Driffield 22-34 Morpeth RFC

Morpeth yet again made the long journey to East Yorkshire on Saturday to fulfill the fixture previously abandoned due to a refereeing injury a couple of weeks ago.

The commitment of the strong side travelling the weekend before Christmas was never better highlighted and to come away with an excellent victory was both an added bonus and a deserved reward.

This was a cracking game as many have been of late against a Driffield side that always tries to play an attractive brand of rugby.

The weather conditions could not have been more different than the previous week, a mild December afternoon and really good conditions for both players and spectators.

Morpeth began well and took the lead on 10 minutes when Dynan’s strength took him over from close range for a try that Ben Hornby converted.Yet it was not long before the lead was cancelled out by Driffield with a converted try of their own.

In an open and fluid game, greatly assisted by the referee, full back Telford took Morpeth back into the lead on 25 minutes when he rounded off a set move in the backs to go over in the corner.12-7

Yet again, in this end-to-end encounter, Driffield came back to level with a try of their own before half-time, making the score 12-12 at the interval.

On 52 minutes, winger Jake Jardine got himself on the score sheet.

As the ball reached him, he still had a lot to do, but the winger scampered over for a really well taken try. But again the home side were not to be denied and reduced the deficit with a penalty to make the score 17-15 in Morpeth’s favour.

Then Morpeth scored a cracking try when fly half Hornby provided an excellent kick through for flanker Craigs to touch down, a score converted by Hornby.

Then Jardine, showing some class, added another when the winger beat numerous defenders to score. 29-15

Morpeth were now playing very cannily, with Hornby and Phillips kicking for the corners and playing in the right areas.

The defence was so much better after last week’s disappointment. Overall, this was a really good team performance, possibly the best this season, yet their confidence was shaken when another Driffield seven-pointer put the home side a score away.

But Morpeth pulled away at the death with another well taken try. Again Hornby was the catalyst, with a shortly taken restart he regathered and sent the returning Ward on a typically fast and mesmerizing run to touch down for a bonus-point victory.

Men-of-the-match were Ben Hornby and Jake Jardine.