First league defeat of season for Morpeth

Morpeth 1sts lost their first match of the season in the Northumberland & Tyneside Cricket League Division 1 at the weekend.

After opening the season with two wins, Morpeth went down by six wickets in their home match against Alnmouth & Lesbury 1sts.

Morpeth batted first and were all out for 132 with opener David Rutherford top scoring on 48 not out. There was also a knock of 32 from Callum Lawn before he was run out.

Nicholas Denton was the most succesful bowler for Alnmouth, claiming 3-32, and in reply the visitors chased it down in 33 overs, with 133-4.

Alistair Batey was Alnmouth’s top bat on 57 not out, whilst Dushan Hemantha chipped in with 35. Jack Concannon took 2-25.

In Division 2, Ponteland 1sts went down by 15 runs in their home game against Leadgate 1sts.

A knock of 49 from Leadgate’s David Richardson helped the visitors along to a total of 124 all out, with David Waters claiming 3-27.

Pont were all out for 109 in reply with opener Stuart Taylor making 36. Graham Hubber had a good day with the ball taking 5-32.

Blagdon 1sts travelled to take on GEMs 1sts in Division 3 where they won by six wickets.

Gems put on 173 all out with Zhaob Shahid on 63 not out and Amir Mukhtar on 57.

Paul Johnson took 3-38 for Blagdon, who in their innings posted 174-4 in 46 overs with Nigel Clough hitting an unbeaten 64, whilst Tom Lakey and Ben Gibson both made 32.

In Division 4 Stobswood 1sts won by 46 runs away to Whickjham 2nds.

David Colan top scored with 39 for Stobswood who were 172 all out with John Richardson taking 4-37.

Wickham were then reduced to 126-9 with Oliver Cooper on 54, Michael Beverley claiming a match-winning 5-3.

Kirkley 1sts were away to Blagdon 2nds where they went down to a seven wicket defeat.

Kirkley posted 139 all out with Andrew Horner on 29 not out and 25 from Richard Chapman.

There were three wickets each for bowlers Alex Higgins and Adam Robson, whilst in reply Blagdon took 29 overs to chase it down at 145-3 with John Whittaker on 34, Simon Howe on 30 not out and Patrick Eyres 29 not out.

Ulgham 1sts had a 94 run home victory over Warenford.

Runs were shared amongst the team with five Ulgham bats between 33 and 39 as they put on 204-7 in their 40 overs, Brian Thompson taking 3-47 for the visitors.

Thompson them hit 61 for Warenford, but all the other bats failed to reach double figures as they slipped to 110-9.Ian harrison was Ulgham’s most successful bowler with figures of 4-35, whilst Derek Campbell and Kris harrison took two wickets apiece.