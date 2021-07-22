A pre-season victory for Morpeth

Ryan Donaldson.

A penalty from Liam Noble and a strike from new signing Ryan Donaldson were enough for the Highwaymen to secure the win after Jamie Owens had put Stockton ahead. Jack Foalle sealed the win in added time.

Michael Turner had the first opportunity of the game from a Noble free kick, but Turner saw his goalbound effort blocked.

The hosts opened the scoring after six minutes when Jamie Owens was able to volley home from a tight angle at the back post from a deep cross.

Morpeth looked to respond and on 11 minutes they had a good chance to level things up, but Ryan Donaldson was unable to keep his header down from Stephen Forster’s cross.

The hosts looked confident in possession and passed the ball around well, with Nathan Mulligan testing Dan Lowson, but the Morpeth ‘keeper was more than equal to it.

The game swung on 22 minutes as Donaldson was taken down in the box – with the referee pointing to the spot.

After the penalty woes of last season, Noble stepped up and sent Callum Roberts the wrong way.

Morpeth took the lead on 31 minutes as a quick free kick on halfway was played through to Donaldson, who tried to dink the ball over Roberts.

The rebound fell kindly for the Morpeth man and he was able to slot home into an empty net.

On 37 minutes, Ben Sayer tried an audacious chip from the edge of the box, but got too much on it and it cleared the crossbar.

The Anchors had a big chance to level things up, but Kev Hayes blasted high over the bar after a low ball across goal had taken everyone out of the game.

Just before the interval, Chris Reid had the chance to make it 3-1 but he headed over the bar at the far post after another good set piece from Noble.

Five minutes into the second half and the home side again threatened, this time rattling the bar with a rasping drive from 20 yards.

The second half lacked any real chances and as it started to draw to its conclusion, one of Morpeth’s trialists saw an effort cleared off the line after the ‘keeper had failed to deal with a corner.

Noble then tried to lob the keeper from 40 yards, but it failed to test the retreating ‘keeper and bounced wide.

At the other end, Turner did well to head behind a dangerous cross before Jeff Henderson had to be alert to head a corner off the line.

Foalle sealed the win in added time as he sprung the offside trap and raced clear, before placing the ball past the ‘keeper.

Attention now turns to the fixture against Hemel Hempstead on Saturday, which will take place at Alnwick Town FC’s ground with a 12.30pm kick off.

Morpeth Town: Lowson, Forster, Reid, Sayer, J. Henderson, Turner, Foalle, Noble, L. Henderson, Donaldson, Phillips.