Amble secure Sunday League championship

Amble Tavern are the winners of this season’s Blyth & Wansbeck Sunday League Premier Division.

They clinched the title with a 4-3 win over Bedlington Social Club United at the weekend

Goals for the Tavern came from star man Brad McLellen (2), Craig Muter and Matty Graham. On target for the Social Club were Craig Webb, Joe Moscrop and Michael Angus. Joe Moscrop was their star man.

At the end of the game, League Chairman Colin Douglas presented the trophy to the Amble skipper. This makes up for last season when they lost the title in the very last game.

Ashington RAOB’s year of champions came to an end with a 5-2 home defeat against Blyth Town Sunday. Kyle Downey scored both goals for the Buffs with Josh Willis their star man. Paul Katz led the scoring for the Town with two and further goals came from Martyn Hepple, Jack Patterson and Darren Pendleton. Stand in keeper Daniel Wilson was their star player.

Ashington Town Central won at home in another seven goal thriller against Marden Residents. Star man Michael Todd led the scoring with two and there were also counters for Aaron Oaks and Kevin Chapman. Chris Ridgeway (2) and Joe Bell scored for the Residents and goalkeeper Ross Little was their star man.

Division One saw High Street go down 5-1 at home against local rivals Newsham Victory. Chris Laidlaw scored for the Street and Jordan Wilson was their star man. Chris Coppen led the scoring for the Vic with two and David Lillico, Craig Frazer and Dean Linney completed the scoring.

Ashington Station Lounge and Block and Tackle shared the points in a local derby with a 4-4 draw. Star man Damien Stevens led the scoring for the Lounge with a hat-trick and Alan Gibbard was also on target. Bradley Higgins (2), Ross Jeffrey and Callum Johnson scored for the Block and Tackle and Drew Tipple was their star man.

On Sunday the final league games take place when the Division One title will be decided.