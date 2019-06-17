Award time for Morpeth
Morpeth Town FC had plenty of reason to celebrate when their representatives attended the Northern Premier League awards evening which were held at the weekend.
By The Star Newsroom
Monday, 17 June, 2019, 11:47
For not only did the club finally get their hands on the East Division championship trophy, which they won last season, but they were also named as winners of the NPL Digital Awards for the East section.
Morpeth average close to one million hits on Twitter during the season and after lifting the award the club revealed that they are now looking for a sponsor for their ‘Highwaymen TV’ department.
Meanwhile, the club will field a reserve team in the Northern Alliance League next season.