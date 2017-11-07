Big win as 10-man Morpeth beat rivals

Morpeth Town 1-0 Shildon

Ten-man Morpeth Town dug deep to claim a priceless win at the expense of title rivals Shildon at Craik Park on Saturday..

The Highwaymen were reduced to 10 men just before half-time when Chris Reid was given a second yellow card. But that didn’t stop the home side from gaining the win, with Liam Henderson netting a decisive 73rd minute winner.

Shildon, with seven wins out of seven on the road, had the best away record in the Northern League, and the leaders knew they were in for a tough afternoon.

Jordan Fry was restored to the starting line-up at the expense of Luke Carr as Town looked to build on a four-game winning streak.

Neither side got off to a dominant start, the closest effort in the first 20 minutes being when the visitors hit the side netting.

In a highly competitive contest, the next notable action involved a Morpeth dismissal as Reid was shown a 39thminute red card for two yellows in seven minutes.

Morpeth were at a disadvantage and when Shildon hit the bar early in the second half the signs were ominous.

But after 73 minutes Henderson’s persistence up front paid off when he netted what proved to be the only goal of the game.

The striker, after forcing a low save from Nick Liversedge seconds earlier, latched on to a loose ball – from the resulting corner – to turn and fire in from four yards.

The victory sets Morpeth up for their FA Vase clash against Ashton Athletic (away)on Saturday (3pm k0).