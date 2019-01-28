Carson double in Morpeth victory

Stocksbridge 0-4 Morpeth Town

League leaders Morpeth recorded another victory on the road as they left Stocksbridge with all three points following a comprehensive 4-0 victory over Park Steels.

A brace from David Carson helped Town take the points with further goals from Liam Henderson and Joe Walton.

Morpeth started the game on the front foot and Liam Henderson and Sean Taylor both shot wide before Henderson headed wide.

Dan Lowson then made a tremendous save to deny the home side before Sam Hodgson fired inches over.

Just after the half hour mark the Highwaymen deservedly went in front when Henderson raced clear and rounded Kelsey, who fouled him in the process. David Carson kept his composure and rolled the ball down the middle for his third penalty in three games.

In the second half, as rain continued to fall, Stocksbridge had their best spell of the game.

But Morpeth stood firm and after Henderson had an effort disallowed for offside, Carson netted his second to double the advantage.

Henderson grabbed the all important third goal on 74 minutes with a powerful header from a Joe Walton cross, and the scoring was completed in the final minute when Walton rose to power in another header.

Morpeth are away on Saturday when they face Lincoln United.