Chantry make it all the way to Small Schools’ final

This year has been an amazing one for Chantry Middle School U12 football team who have progressed in the ESFA U12 Small Schools National Cup and reached the final.

They beat local rivals Newminster Middle School 4-2 in the first game then beat Ovingham Middle School 3-1.

The next game saw the Morpeth side beat Gosforth Middle School 3-1 before travelling to De Lacy Academy in West Yorkshire where the team won 4-1.

Their next journey took them to Whitworth Community High School in Rochdale and the team performed superbly in a match where much of the school was watching. The result was a 2-5 win setting up a semi-final at home against Wolverhampton Grammer.

In a hard fought match the team won 2-0.

On May 21, players, coaches and supporters travelled to the Madejski Stadium, Reading where they played the final against a very strong St Johns team from Enfield.

The team showed huge character in a 6-3 defeat and gave a performance that parents, staff and most importantly they can be proud of.

The chance to use the changing rooms and warm up and play on the main pitch was something the players will never forget.

A special mention for captain Lewis Henry who managed to score in every round and show what a talented player and leader he is.

This is a huge achievement by the team and they have worked hard and listened to everything that they have been asked to do.

Huge thanks go to the local clubs for their development of the players and to parents for their ongoing support along this journey.

Special thanks go to the school’s head teacher, Steven Johnson, who has supported the sport in school to allow the team to take part in this cup and most importantly for the faith shown in PE as part of the children’s future.