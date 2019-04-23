Cleethorpes do league double over champions

Cleethorpes 2-1 Morpeth Town

Morpeth were made to pay for a poor performance as Cleethorpes Town completed a seasonal double over Morpeth on Saturday.

Dan Lowson slid the ball into his own net after only three minutes before Jordan Fry levelled for the visitors on 14 minutes. However, it was to be substitute Danny North who grabbed the winner for the hosts on 88 minutes.

Morpeth Town 3

Marske United 1

The Highwaymen ended their home campaign on Monday with a solid if unspectacular win over near neighbours Marske United.

Sean Taylor headed the hosts into the lead on seven minutes but Marske levelled through Jamie Owens when he fired home after 13 minutes.

Liam Henderson put the Highwaymen ahead on the stroke of half-time before David Carson sealed the points when he converted a penalty in the last minute after he had been fouled in the box.

The Highwaymen conclude their season on Saturday when they make the longest trip of the season to take on Wisbech Town. Kick off is at 3pm