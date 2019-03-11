Comprehensive victory as Morpeth march on at the top

Lincoln United 0-4 Morpeth Town

Morpeth produced another comprehensive display to record a 4-0 victory over Lincoln United on Saturday.

Town were ahead by three goals at the break with strikes from Joe Walton, Sean Taylor and Chris Reid. Taylor grabbed his second of the game in the second half whilst there was also a red card for both sides.

David Carson had the opening chance of the game on 5 minutes, as he took a touch before rifling a volley that whistled over the top of the crossbar that left the Lincoln ‘keeper helpless.

After 13 minutes, it took a last ditch tackle from the Whites skipper Michael Jacklin to deny Morpeth from opening the scoring.

The hosts responded and Scott Matthews delivered a wicked cross that picked out Kallum Smith but the striker was unable to turn and get a shot on target.

Ben Davison went for a speculative effort to try and catch out Dan Lowson but the volley from 25yds drifted wide of the post.

That miss was to prove crucial as Joe Walton scored his third goal in three games as he punished slack defending to head home from a corner with 23 minutes on the clock.

The lead was doubled only two minutes later when Sean Taylor got in on the act and tucked home beating Mike Emery at his near post.

Straight from kick-off, Lowson was called into action for the first time as he clawed away a header from Davison.

Just before the interval, the Highwaymen had their third when he went on a mazy run that beat the entire Lincoln defence and coolly slotted the ball home to make it 3-0.

The lead was added to moments into the second half when another defensive mix up allowed Taylor to grab his second of the game.

Dan Lowson was shown a red card on the hour mark and with no back up ‘keeper on the bench, it fell to Walton to take the gloves.

Lincoln may have felt that they had the chance to get back into the game but their numerical advantage lasted all of three minutes before Davison collected his second yellow card of the afternoon and was sent off.

With 20 minutes remaining, it almost became 5-0 as last ditch blocks on the line from the Lincoln defence kept the ball out.

In a season of many firsts, we reached another on 80 minutes. The Lincoln United ‘keeper, Emery was injured and with no sub ‘keeper on the bench, it fell to captain Jacklin to go in nets. Not many games will finish this season with 2 outfield players in goal for their respective sides but credit to Walton and Jacklin for their respective clean sheets.

Next up for the Highwaymen is a visit from Pickering Town on Saturday, 3pm KO.