Double signing delight for Morpeth

Ryan Donaldson and Callum Morris.

The midfielder, a former Newcastle United academy graduate, captained Pools to promotion into the Football League, scoring a decisive spot-kick in the play-off final at the end of last season.

After four years at the Vic, he has opted for a switch to the Highwaymen, taking a role within our new academy alongside his playing duties.

He admitted it was the perfect time in his career to make the switch and is excited to be part of an ambitious project currently underway at Craik Park.

“The way it has been going over the last few years and the things that are set in place here at Morpeth, we have scope to really push on to become another club in the North East that is up there with best of the North East non-league teams,” said Donaldson after signing for the Highwaymen.

“I wanted to get into the coaching side, either at Hartlepool or if I left there. When I got to 30, I knew I wanted to start coaching and I’ve known academy director Nicky Gray for a few years so I’m thankful for the opportunity to be part of it.

“With the academy starting this year at Morpeth, it aligned perfectly with my football journey. I wasn’t sure how full-time football and the academy coaching was going to work together.

“It’s the continuation of my footballing journey and it’s a great place to start my coaching. I just felt combining coaching and playing, at an ambitious club, it was the perfect time to start something fresh.”

Donaldson's arrival followed the return Callum Morris to the Highwaymen.

Having previously played for Morpeth in the Northern League a decade ago, Morris took the chance to play professional football with Dunfermline, Dundee United, Aberdeen and most recently Ross County.