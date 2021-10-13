First defeat in eight for Morpeth

Football.

Second half goals from Nathan Lowe and Sam Hodgson decided the game as the Mariners took all three league points on offer.

A dour first half was punctuated by fouls which disrupted the flow of the game. South Shields started the game well and continued to see a lot of possession throughout the half against a very organised and compact Morpeth Town.

A couple of half chances at best fell the way of the home side with Alex Kempster shouldering a cross over the bar from Darius Osei. Then a free kick from just outside the area was hit straight at Highwaymen’s keeper Dan Lowson by Robert Briggs.

Morpeth began the second half on the front foot and Ben Ramsey hit a cross-shot which drifted across the face of the goa,l with a couple of players lurking, but they were unable to get a touch on the ball.

The home side responded when Dillon Morse nodded wide after rising highest at the far post for a free kick.

The home side took the lead just shy of the hour mark when Nathan Lowe was picked out by Dan Martin and he curled a glorious effort over the top of Dan Lowson and into the top corner of the net.

Morpeth responded well to going behind as they forced a series of corners; one of these was recycled to the industrious Liam Noble who chested the ball down and volleyed it on target but it was straight down the throat of home keeper Myles Boney.

On 71 minutes, the Highwaymen had a glorious opportunity to level things up; a ball over the top from Ben Sayer released Ramsey and he used his pace to beat Blair Adams to the ball. Boney came out but got nowhere near as Ramsey lifted the ball over the ‘keeper, but unfortunately for Town, the ball bounced wide and into the side netting.

Morpeth continued to pile forward as they looked to get a share of the spoils and it was Ramsey once again who was involved; this time cutting inside and curling an effort that was claimed by Boney.

Those missed chances were to prove crucial as South Shields scored a second with their next attack. Darius Osei broke forward at pace and despite looking like he had overran the ball was able to prod it through to Sam Hodgson. The Mariners version was able to pick out the bottom corner with a low angled drive.

Even going into the final knockings of the game, Morpeth pushed to get their goal that their second half showing had deserved. Andrew Johnson who had ploughed a tireless furrow upfront on his own headed over the bar.