First points of season for Morpeth

Morpeth Town FC.

An early goal from the returning Micky Turner and a penalty from Ryan Donaldson put Morpeth on the way to victory and Dan Lowson saved a penalty late on.

With barely 60 seconds on the clock, the Highwaymen were ahead through Micky Turner. After the ball had struck the referee, Ben Sayer floated the ball forward and it was glanced behind for a corner. Liam Noble swung it in and Micky Turner arrived like a steam train to head home his first of the season.

Jack Foale then shot wide before Ben Ramsey saw a cross come back off the cross bar with a slight touch from Luke Hutchinson.

Just short of the hour mark, Turner was invited to come forward and the centre half obliged before unleashing a low, fizzing effort that made Hutchinson get down and tip behind for a corner.

Once again, the visitors showed they were still in the game as a corner was only half cleared and reached Ethan Kershaw who dragged a low effort wide of the post.

Morpeth extended their lead on 69 minutes as Liam Henderson was wrestled to the floor as a free kick was delivered into the box. It was not a surprise as wrestling had taken place before the kick had been taken.

Ryan Donaldson stepped up and from 12 yards he went to the ‘keepers right and despite Hutchinson going the right way, the ball nestled in the corner.

Morpeth looked to make the points well and truly safe in the 85th minute, Noble bent a free kick up and over the wall but Hutchinson was equal to it with a low save. From the resulting corner, it fell to Ramsey who once again was unlucky as a low drive slipped wide of the far post with Foalle inches away from getting a telling touch.