Four points for Town

Four points in three days edged Morpeth Town nearer the Northern League 1 champoionship this week.

On Saturday the Highwaymen beat Ryhope CW 5-1 away from home, and on Monday night they were held to a 1-1 draw by Guisborough Town.

The nett result is that Morpeth now top the table on 87 points, 16 ahead of nearest rivals Marske United.

For a long time on Monday it looked likje Morpeth were going to rack up another victory.

Stephen Elliott had fired the Craik Park side in front seven minutes into the second half, but they were pegged back by a later Guisborough equaliser.

Both sides had chances in the opening quarter of an hour, but as the game wore on goalkscoring opportunities were at a premium and at half-time it remained 0-0.

Elliott finally broke the deadlock after 52 minutes when the Irishman lashed home from the edge of the box after keeper Nixon half cleared a cross withg a tame punch.

Guisborough finally got themselves back on level terms after 80 minutes when Roberts struck from close range, rifling a shot into the roof of the net from the bedge of the six yard box.

* On Saturday Morpeth took a step closer to the title with a convincing 5-1 away win over Ryhope CW.

Sean Taylor hit a hat-trick, and there was an imperious display from Liam Henderson as the Northumbrians picked up all three points.

Josh Home-Jackson had put the home side in front after 17 minutes, and for a side who had won five of their last six games Morpeth knew they had to up their game.

But just three minutes later the visitors were level through Henderson, before Taylor added a quick-fire double for Town to put them in the driving seat.

Taylor then completed his treble in the 55th minute, with Mark Davison adding an 80th minute fifth goal.