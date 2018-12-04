Goals galore as Morpeth hit eight at Craik

Morpeth Town 8-3 AFC Mansfield

On a horrible day at Craik Park, Morpeth and AFC Mansfield lit up the afternoon as they played out an 11-goal thriller with the Highwaymen finally triumphing 8-3.

Town grabbed their goals, with David Carson getting a hat-trick, Chris Reid bagging a brace and solo efforts from Sean Taylor, Jack Foalle and an own goal. Joe Iaciafano grabbed a hat-trick for the hard-working visitors.

Morpeth started on the front foot and deservedly took the lead in the sixth minute as Reid turned and fired home after a corner was cleared by the visiting defence.

After Mansfield had a goal ruled out for offside, Morpeth doubled the lead through Taylor. The diminutive midfielder stooped home to nod home the ball after a cross was put into the box.

The visitors halved the deficit on 18 minutes when Iaciafano slotted home following another great save from Lowson.

The two-goal lead was restored just two minutes later when Jon D’Laryea glanced the ball past his own keeper from Ben Sayer’s cross.

The visitors were given the opportunity in the 38th minute to reduce the lead when Michael Turner clipped the heels of Iaciafano and the on-loan Northampton Town striker netted from the spot.

That wasn’t the end of the scoring in the first half with Carson grabbing his first goal in added time.finding the net via the woodwork to make it 4-2 at the break.

Mansfield were awarded a second penalty in the 57th minute for some shirt pulling and Iaciafano stepped up and this time he rifled it into the top corner to complete his hat-trick.

Reid was playing like a man possessed as he came forward and smashed an effort off the frame of the goal.

A decisive moment of the game came in the 77th minute as Reid hit the bar again but this time trying to head the ball back to Dan Lowson.

The final seven minutes were manic as a further four goals sealed the points.

Carson grabbed his second of the game when he drove the ball home from the edge of the area on 83 minutes.

Foalle, who had been introduced as a second-half substitute, chested the ball home on the line after Carson had lifted the ball over the keeper.

The third penalty of the game was awarded to Town after Tom Potter was brought down by White as he rounded the keeper. The referee decided it was a clear goalscoring opportunity and brandished the red card to White, and Carson made no mistake from the spot to complete his own hat-trick.

The final goal was the final act of the game as Morpeth countered from a corner and Reid curled it in.